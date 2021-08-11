22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 228.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of 22nd Century Group worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,333 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $576.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XXII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

