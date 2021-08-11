$278.85 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $278.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.96 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

