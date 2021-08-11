$278.85 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post sales of $278.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

