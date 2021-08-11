$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $28.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $22.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $112.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $122.83 million, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $124.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

