$29.75 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report sales of $29.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $28.20 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $15.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $177.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $182.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.05 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $276.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 995,553 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $6,414,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $259.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

