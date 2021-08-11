29,160 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,157,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000.

Shares of XSW traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $171.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.61. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $177.74.

