$294.22 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $294.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.19 million to $296.24 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $167,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,467 shares of company stock worth $3,440,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.