$294.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $294.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $306.32 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $184.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

BOOT stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,530 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 58.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

