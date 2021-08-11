301,739 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 301,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,637,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of ON24 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $3,468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $5,094,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

