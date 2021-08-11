3,055 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,326,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $219,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,450 shares of company stock valued at $38,134,773 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $671.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,964. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $640.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

