330,643 Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

ENVIU stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.