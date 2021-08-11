3,545 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,047,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,856.46. The company had a trading volume of 137,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,413. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,588.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,152.84 and a 52 week high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

