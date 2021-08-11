360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 5,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,396,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $16,910,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

