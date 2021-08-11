361,090 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,321,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.06% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,253,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,882,686. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

