365,749 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 365,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 2.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 6.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

BJUL stock remained flat at $$31.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

