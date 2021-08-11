$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post $37.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.74 million and the lowest is $36.95 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

