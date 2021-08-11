381,169 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 381,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.