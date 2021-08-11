$385.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report sales of $385.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.