3D Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 38,686 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,368% compared to the average daily volume of 2,636 put options.

3D Systems stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

