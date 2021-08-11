3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and last traded at GBX 1,322 ($17.27), with a volume of 40378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,322 ($17.27).

Specifically, insider David Hutchison acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Insiders acquired a total of 1,183 shares of company stock worth $1,533,205 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on III. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

