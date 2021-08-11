3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Trading 1.1% Higher

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 2,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41.

About 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.