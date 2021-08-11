$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $404.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.55 million and the lowest is $401.80 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,297. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $362.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

