$42.25 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post sales of $42.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $745.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $142.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $288.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.39 million to $440.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,731,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.