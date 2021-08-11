42,000 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,107,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock opened at $289.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.01. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 219.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

