$434.53 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce sales of $434.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.88 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $200.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

