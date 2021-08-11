435,224 Shares in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 435,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 220,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

