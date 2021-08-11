44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,736 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $155.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,843. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

