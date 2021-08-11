44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.67. 28,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

