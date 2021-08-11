44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 127,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 65,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 783,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.