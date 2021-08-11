44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 55,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,062,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 95,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,859,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

