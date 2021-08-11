44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.77. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,299. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.76 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

