44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,756 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $174.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. The firm has a market cap of $458.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

