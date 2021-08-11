44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.45. 26,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $103.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

