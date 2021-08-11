44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,796. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

