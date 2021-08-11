44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 54,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 864,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,381,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $4,429,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,802. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

