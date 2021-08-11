44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 288,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.35. 162,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,759. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

