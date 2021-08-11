46,213 Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $148,226,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,248,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,617,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,532,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $414.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

