$47.15 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $47.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.45 million to $48.10 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $172.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.27 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research
raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $749.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
