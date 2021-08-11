$47.15 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report sales of $47.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.45 million to $48.10 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $172.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.27 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $749.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.