$474.07 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post sales of $474.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.30 million and the lowest is $457.92 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

