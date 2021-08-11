$487.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $487.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $491.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.