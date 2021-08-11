$487.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $487.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.00 million and the lowest is $485.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

