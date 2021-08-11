49,186 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

KNTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $917.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.