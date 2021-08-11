4imprint Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 10.83 (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FOUR traded up GBX 210 ($2.74) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,070 ($40.11). 26,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,735.69. The stock has a market cap of £862.24 million and a PE ratio of 396.84.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

