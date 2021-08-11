$524.48 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $524.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.90 million and the lowest is $511.50 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.