53,200 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.93. 1,068,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

