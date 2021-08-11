61,461 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,000. Lam Research comprises 3.7% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.65 on Wednesday, reaching $608.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,330. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $631.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

