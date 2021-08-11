$64.15 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post $64.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.70 million to $64.61 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $255.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $256.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $273.41 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $278.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.