6,604 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROLL opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

