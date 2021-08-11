$7.13 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report sales of $7.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.97 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $27.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

US Foods stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

